HM Payson & Co. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $156.01 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $161.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

