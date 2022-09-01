HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $252.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

