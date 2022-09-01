HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Down 0.7 %

SRE stock opened at $164.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.74. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

