Holderness Investments Co. Buys 131 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Target by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $159.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,056. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

