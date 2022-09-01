Holderness Investments Co. Buys 243 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,762,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $147.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,911. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

