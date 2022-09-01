Holderness Investments Co. Buys New Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,574 shares of company stock worth $3,705,515. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

