Holderness Investments Co. Has $292,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $58,110,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $55,267,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 451.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 421,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after purchasing an additional 344,853 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

