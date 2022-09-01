Holderness Investments Co. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $134.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,453. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

