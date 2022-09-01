Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

CLNE traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

