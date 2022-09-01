Holderness Investments Co. Sells 334 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $51,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.75. 6,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

