Holderness Investments Co. Sells 800 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $66.69. 249,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,016. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

