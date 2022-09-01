Holderness Investments Co. Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,082,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.38. 85,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.