Holderness Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $169.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average of $157.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

