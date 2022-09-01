Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Short Interest Down 15.7% in August

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HMPT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush lowered Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 84,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $318.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

