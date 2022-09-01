Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.50 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Horizen has a market capitalization of $197.92 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $15.50 or 0.00077037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00295566 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00113550 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002115 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,772,462 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
