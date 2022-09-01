Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Down 1.2%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.06. Approximately 2,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoya Capital Housing ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up 3.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc. owned 15.56% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

