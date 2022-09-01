HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS.

HPQ traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $28.37. 683,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,734. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

