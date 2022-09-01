Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Humana by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Humana by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $481.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $504.99.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

