HUPAYX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $33.12 Million (HPX)

HUPAYX (HPX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, HUPAYX has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. HUPAYX has a total market capitalization of $33.12 million and approximately $234,774.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUPAYX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.

HUPAYX Profile

HUPAYX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUPAYX’s end-to-end mobile payment platform is based on Hybrid Blockchain coupled with TechFin business model, which is operated by The Human Plus – a System Integrator and Development company based in Seoul, South Korea. HUPAYX has an ecosystem based on the purpose and method of network participation is divided into – network alliance, application alliance, end users, merchants, and technology partners. “

