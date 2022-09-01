HYCON (HYC) One Day Volume Hits $16,334.00

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $283,184.75 and approximately $16,334.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001409 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076643 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io.

Buying and Selling HYCON

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

