Hypersign identity (HID) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $39,974.47

Hypersign identity (HID) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Hypersign identity has a market cap of $39,974.47 and $12,801.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hypersign identity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00824790 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015592 BTC.
Hypersign identity Profile
Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.
Hypersign identity Coin Trading
