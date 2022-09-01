Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 316,700 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,176.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 216,191 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 165,140 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $1,733,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $1,768,000. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 4.1 %

HY traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,842. The company has a market cap of $472.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Cuts Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -9.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

