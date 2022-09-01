Ian Watt Purchases 10,000 Shares of Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Rating) insider Ian Watt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.92 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of A$59,200.00 ($41,398.60).

Smartgroup Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31.

About Smartgroup

(Get Rating)

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

