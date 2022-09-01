ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ICUI stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.83. 796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day moving average is $194.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.58 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $158.10 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ICU Medical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

