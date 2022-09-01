IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.05. 5,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 685% from the average session volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

IEH Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

About IEH

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

Featured Stories

