II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their target price on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on II-VI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI Stock Performance

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. II-VI has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $75.05.

Insider Activity at II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.08%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $103,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter.

About II-VI

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.