Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204,059 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.24% of Illinois Tool Works worth $158,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,359,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,690,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $196.50. 30,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.53 and its 200 day moving average is $202.42.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

