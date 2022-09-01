Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Shares of IMO traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 166.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 282,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

