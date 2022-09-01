Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder William Monroe Sells 20,000 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,475.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $198,550.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 39.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

