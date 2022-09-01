indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,031,172 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $8.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INDI. B. Riley cut indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,703,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,240.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,703,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,240.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 18,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $147,090.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,053. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,304,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

