Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 14,117 shares.The stock last traded at $47.47 and had previously closed at $47.33.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.4887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 65.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

