Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Infomedia’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Infomedia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Infomedia Company Profile

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service software, data analytics, and business insights for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge for collision parts ordering; Microcat Market for mechanical parts ordering; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool; and Microcat EPC Origins.

