Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Ingredion stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $86.48. 382,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,596. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 51.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

