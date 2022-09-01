Inland Homes (LON:INL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.80

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.80 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 28.19 ($0.34). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 610,302 shares changing hands.

Inland Homes Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.84 million and a PE ratio of 966.67.

About Inland Homes

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

