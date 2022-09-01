Innovation Blockchain Payment Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $216,974.00 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $567,273.96 and $216,974.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

