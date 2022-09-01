Insider Buying: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Acquires $20,587.50 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Jeffery Anderson bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,587.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FAT opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.93.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.38. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FAT Brands Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -15.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.45% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

