Insider Buying: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Insider Acquires 5,500 Shares of Stock

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) insider Lisa McIntyre acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$19.69 ($13.77) per share, with a total value of A$108,289.50 ($75,726.92).

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

