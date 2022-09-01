Insider Buying: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Insider Acquires 5,500 Shares of Stock

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) insider Lisa McIntyre acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$19.69 ($13.77) per share, with a total value of A$108,289.50 ($75,726.92).
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s payout ratio is 65.52%.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.
Read More
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.