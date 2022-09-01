Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells 1,523 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $268,565.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,892,676.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07.

On Thursday, June 9th, Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.77. 2,058,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.85. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

