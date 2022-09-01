Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 280 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 280 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.40, for a total value of C$21,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,669,458 shares in the company, valued at C$125,877,133.20.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total value of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total value of C$363,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total value of C$25,087.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ traded down C$1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.45. The company has a market cap of C$81.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$40.69 and a 1 year high of C$88.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

