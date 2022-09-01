Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 7th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BROS opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,087.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.