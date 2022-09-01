Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00.

NYSE BROS opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,087.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

