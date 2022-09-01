Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Sells 5,193 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $33,806.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lantronix Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $210.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

About Lantronix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

