Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Sells 5,193 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $33,806.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lantronix Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $210.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix
About Lantronix
Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantronix (LTRX)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.