Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Sells 2,447 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) VP Roger Holliday sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $15,929.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,417 shares in the company, valued at $569,084.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roger Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantronix alerts:

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roger Holliday sold 2,446 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $15,140.74.

Lantronix Stock Down 4.7 %

LTRX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. 255,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,392. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 million, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.