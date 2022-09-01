Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $143,042.49 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
OSI Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.
