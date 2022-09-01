Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) General Counsel Sells 25,631.92 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 6,392 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 25,631.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 495,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,986,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Richard Danis sold 6,198 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total value of 24,420.12.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Richard Danis sold 4,068 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total value of 18,468.72.

On Monday, August 22nd, Richard Danis sold 3,649 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 16,967.85.

On Thursday, June 16th, Richard Danis sold 4,194 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 19,124.64.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 3.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 4.37. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.25 and a 1-year high of 12.75.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGTI. Benchmark decreased their target price on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.33.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

