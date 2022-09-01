Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Major Shareholder Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SGMO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 1,481,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,960,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,207,000 after buying an additional 304,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after buying an additional 795,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 614,426 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,539,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 130,258 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

