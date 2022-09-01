Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,375,212 shares in the company, valued at $97,786,348.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00.

TOI traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 85,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,587. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oncology Institute by 538.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Oncology Institute by 696.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

