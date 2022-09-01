Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.43.

IART traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.25. 8,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,784. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $76.70.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 142.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,910 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 135,062 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 26.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

