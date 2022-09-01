Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 3,185 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

T opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.