Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $222.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

