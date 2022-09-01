Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 5,508 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $64.39 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

